AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.: Issuance of USDA labeling rule

MAYNARD, Mass., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on enhancing productivity in the aquaculture market and a majority-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its disclosure standards for the labeling of products containing bioengineered components. The release of these rules was mandated by the 2016 Amendment to the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 and is an important step forward in addressing the issues associated with the presence of bioengineered food ingredients in the food supply in the United States. The safety of these materials is assured by other regulatory processes, but the Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard provides a national marketing standard to communicate the presence of these materials to consumers.

Dr. Ronald Stotish, CEO, commented: “The issuance of these rules is a major step forward in providing a national standard for labeling foods and food materials in an objective and unbiased manner. Innovative new technologies and products are important in meeting global food needs for the future, and a marketing program that presents these in a neutral and informative way is in the best interest of all of us.”

Nir Nimrodi, Chief Business Officer of Intrexon, added, “AquaBounty is at the forefront of applying biological engineering to improve the sustainability and efficiency of food production. Having more than doubled over the past 50 years, increasing global seafood consumption has placed significant stress on fish stocks, creating a need for new aquaculture methods. This new labeling standard offers a clear path for the Company to realize the promise of its land-based aquaculture approach by advancing its innovative product toward expanded markets.”

About AquAdvantage Salmon – AquAdvantage Salmon is an Atlantic salmon that has been bioengineered to grow to market size in about half the time of a traditional farmed Atlantic salmon. It significantly improves the economics of producing salmon in land-based contained facilities. AquAdvantage Salmon is a healthy, environmentally sustainable alternative to imported farmed Atlantic salmon.

