Associa Northern California has Record-Breaking 2018

PLEASANTON, CA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California has a record-breaking year with the addition of 31 new communities across Northern California.

The communities are comprised of more than 4,600 units, including single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes. These unique properties provide special amenities for their residents including privacy gates, community centers, pools, parks, and unbeatable views. They are conveniently located near shopping complexes, coveted restaurants, and sought-after school districts.

“The dedication of our team has been demonstrated with the impressive number of new clients throughout this year. Each team member has been working hard to expand our community reach and enhance our customer service,” stated Kelly Zibell, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Northern California president. “Our focus has been on delivering unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to our clients and we look forward to continuing that momentum into the New Year.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

