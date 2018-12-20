20/12/2018 22:55:16

AxoGen Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) resulting from allegations that AxoGen and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased AxoGen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit AxoGen Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” Further, the report states that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen’s stock fell $6.17 per share or approximately 22% to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, damaging investors.

If you purchased AxoGen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/axogen-inc-axgn-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-102/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

BL-new-logo.jpg

