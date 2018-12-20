20/12/2018 22:45:00

Bombardier Celebrates Entry-into-Service of the Industry Flagship Global 7500 Business Jet

  • A signature smooth ride, four true living spaces and the longest range in the industry, all combined to offer unmatched performance and comfort on board the Global 7500 aircraft

  • The Global 7500 jet promises to revolutionize the market and significantly change the private aviation landscape

  • Delivery of the Global 7500 aircraft took place at Bombardier’s newly renamed Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, a state-of-the-art facility that perfectly combines craftsmanship with ingenuity and the latest design trends

  • Aircraft enters service on the heels of one of the most efficient flight test validation campaigns in the industry for a clean-sheet business jet

  • Celebration represents significant accomplishment for Bombardier and its thousands of employees who worked on the program

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier celebrated the entry-into-service of its award-winning Global 7500 business jet, during a special event held at its recently renamed Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, in presence of selected customers, suppliers and representatives from the industry.

“Pride and excitement are profound understatements when it comes to the entry-into-service of our flagship Global 7500 aircraft,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “This revolutionary aircraft is the gateway to a transformed business aviation landscape and a very bright future. No other aircraft can compare and this achievement demonstrates Bombardier’s commitment to deliver revolutionary and high-performing aircraft and provide customers with the best business jet experience in the world.”

Throughout the entire flight testing program, the Global 7500 aircraft demonstrated its ability to push the boundaries of business travel by exceeding its initial performance commitments. In addition to its unsurpassed range of 7,700 nautical miles, the Global 7500 aircraft exceeded its original takeoff and landing performance commitments, leading to a new published takeoff distance of 5,800 feet - almost 500 feet shorter than the closest – and smaller – competitor aircraft. The aircraft also reached Mach 0.995 only five months after the start of the flight test program – another unprecedented achievement in a flight test program.

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the rigour and excellence of our Global 7500 aircraft program, from the drawing board to entry-into-service,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “It is a historic moment for Bombardier and the thousands of dedicated employees who have proudly brought a no-compromise attitude to the table each and every day. Today, the world-class, highly-skilled team at the Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre continues to carry on the tradition of delivering game-changing large-cabin aircraft in Montréal, much like the original Global Express 20 years ago.”  

The Global 7500 aircraft offers Bombardier’s signature smooth ride and a spaciousness that is unique among business jets. With its award-winning bespoke interior featuring a full-size kitchen and four true living spaces, the Global 7500 aircraft offers the ultimate in-flight experience. Setting the benchmark for the most exceptional cabin interior, the Global 7500 aircraft offers the most innovative features such as Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, meticulously designed for maximum comfort and the revolutionary nice Touch cabin management system (CMS), a new way to connect with the Global 7500 aircraft cabin through the Bombardier Touch dial, featuring business aviation’s first application of an OLED display.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500 and Global Express are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Mark Masluch

Bombardier Business Aircraft

+ 1 514-855-7167

mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com

