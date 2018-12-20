20/12/2018 19:57:43

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (DM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DM Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
26 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
20 Nov - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within UFP Technologie..
10 Aug - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Retail Prop..

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 26, 2018, Dominion Energy Midstream stockholders will receive 0.2492 shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. for each share of Dominion Energy Midstream common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Dominion Energy Midstream and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Dominion Energy Midstream shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Dominion Energy Midstream please go to https://bespc.com/dm/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:57 D
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (DM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DM Investors to Contact the Firm
26 Nov D
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP to Dominion Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
20 Nov D
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within UFP Technologies, Superconductor Technologies, Citizens, Dominion Energy, Dun & Bradstreet, and Encompass Health — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
10 Aug D
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Retail Properties of America, Dominion Energy, GNC, Forum Energy Technologies, Copart, and Lumber Liquidators — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
10 May D
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Voya Financial, Dominion Energy, Incyte, MeetMe, Ventas, and Select Medical — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
20 Mar D
GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada
08 Mar D
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dominion Energy, Gardner Denver, MeetMe, Kemet, Alliant Energy, and FORTERRA INC — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
3
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Related stock quotes

Dominion Energy Inc 74.82 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
21:05
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Appointment of Randy Riffle As Executive Vice President And Chief Credit Officer of First Financial Northwest Bank
21:05
Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation
21:05
Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of its Water Infrastructure Asset Divestiture
21:04
MERGER ALERT – BLMT and GPIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
21:01
RBBN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ribbon Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses – RBBN
21:01
Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ APL-2 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of C3 Glomerulopathy
21:01
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units
21:00
MERGER ALERT – SPA and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 21:24:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-20 22:24:18 - 2018-12-20 21:24:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY