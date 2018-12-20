20/12/2018 13:25:00

Calix Adds Connect America Fund Phase II Performance Testing to Smart Home and Business Solution, Enabling Service Providers to Meet Requirements Ahead of FCC Deadline

CAF II performance testing to be incorporated into recently launched smart home solution, demonstrating Calix’s ability to meet customer needs with unprecedented speed and flexibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it will incorporate Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II performance testing into the Calix Smart Home and Business solution.  This new capability will be released in February of 2019, months ahead of the FCC-mandated July 1, 2019 deadline. To to ensure that communications service providers achieve and maintain compliance, this new capability will cover all published requirements for CAF II funding. Customers deploying the EXOS-poweredGigaSpire with Calix Support Cloud will be able to ensure compliance without additional capital investment or network disruption.

The seamless addition of CAF II testing is the latest enhancement to the only end-to-end smart home solution that enables CSPs to elevate their subscriber experience. Armed with this latest upgrade, CSPs of every size and type can comply with CAF II requirements while building a foundation to deploy new smart home services for their subscribers and generate new sources of revenue.

“To take advantage of CAF II funding, we need to hit benchmarks for performance, but our business also requires that we avoid any disruption in service,” said Ryan Johnson, COO from Chariton Valley. “We greatly appreciate that Calix is not only focused on delivering these types of solutions but moving so quickly to deploy them. The completeness of the solutions and the speed with which we receive them assures that we are doing everything we can to deliver the best possible broadband service to our communities.”

Chariton Valley provides Missouri’s leading fiber-to-the-premises network service to businesses and residents in the Northeast part of the state. The regional service provider was chartered 65 years ago with the mission to connect rural communities at an affordable rate. Chariton Valley understands that rural Americans frequently have greater difficulty accessing basic services than urban or suburban residents. Health care is one such example, where investing in fast, reliable broadband can close the distance by offering remote medical diagnostics and monitoring for quicker, more efficient access to specialists. Chariton Valley has delivered on this broadband mission by partnering with Calix for connectivity solutions from the access network to the end user, providing exceptional yet affordable connectivity to their communities. Chariton Valley was recently recognized by the NTCA as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation.

“The connectivity rural service providers deliver is foundational to the communities they serve, and CAF II funding is vital to their ability to provide these services. This CAF II performance upgrade to our Smart Home and Business solution is a great example of how quickly we can bring new services to market with our cloud platform,” said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president of platform for Calix. “Today we are addressing CAF II requirements. In the future we will address ways to elevate the subscriber experience by offering new revenue generating services. We are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of all our customers.”

Calix has produced a series of webinars and technical sessions discussing CAF II. For more information, please view:

Visit Calix online for more information on Calix Smart Home and Business and CAF II.    

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi

408-474-0056

dale.legaspi@calix.com

Calix logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
18
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
15
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:16
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:15
Electra Meccanica Provides Production Update for Model SOLO EV’s From High-Volume Manufacturing Facility
14:15
AMD to Join NASDAQ-100 Index
14:13
Net Asset Value(s)
14:10
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock
14:08
Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2018
14:06
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:05
Arcadia Data Ranked as Best Big Data Analytics Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services Big Data Analytics Market Study
14:01
Naked Brand Group Limited Reports First Half Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 14:33:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-20 15:33:58 - 2018-12-20 14:33:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY