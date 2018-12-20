Calix Adds Connect America Fund Phase II Performance Testing to Smart Home and Business Solution, Enabling Service Providers to Meet Requirements Ahead of FCC Deadline

CAF II performance testing to be incorporated into recently launched smart home solution, demonstrating Calix’s ability to meet customer needs with unprecedented speed and flexibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it will incorporate Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II performance testing into the Calix Smart Home and Business solution. This new capability will be released in February of 2019, months ahead of the FCC-mandated July 1, 2019 deadline. To to ensure that communications service providers achieve and maintain compliance, this new capability will cover all published requirements for CAF II funding. Customers deploying the EXOS-powered GigaSpire with Calix Support Cloud will be able to ensure compliance without additional capital investment or network disruption.

The seamless addition of CAF II testing is the latest enhancement to the only end-to-end smart home solution that enables CSPs to elevate their subscriber experience. Armed with this latest upgrade, CSPs of every size and type can comply with CAF II requirements while building a foundation to deploy new smart home services for their subscribers and generate new sources of revenue.

“To take advantage of CAF II funding, we need to hit benchmarks for performance, but our business also requires that we avoid any disruption in service,” said Ryan Johnson, COO from Chariton Valley. “We greatly appreciate that Calix is not only focused on delivering these types of solutions but moving so quickly to deploy them. The completeness of the solutions and the speed with which we receive them assures that we are doing everything we can to deliver the best possible broadband service to our communities.”

Chariton Valley provides Missouri’s leading fiber-to-the-premises network service to businesses and residents in the Northeast part of the state. The regional service provider was chartered 65 years ago with the mission to connect rural communities at an affordable rate. Chariton Valley understands that rural Americans frequently have greater difficulty accessing basic services than urban or suburban residents. Health care is one such example, where investing in fast, reliable broadband can close the distance by offering remote medical diagnostics and monitoring for quicker, more efficient access to specialists. Chariton Valley has delivered on this broadband mission by partnering with Calix for connectivity solutions from the access network to the end user, providing exceptional yet affordable connectivity to their communities. Chariton Valley was recently recognized by the NTCA as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation.

“The connectivity rural service providers deliver is foundational to the communities they serve, and CAF II funding is vital to their ability to provide these services. This CAF II performance upgrade to our Smart Home and Business solution is a great example of how quickly we can bring new services to market with our cloud platform,” said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president of platform for Calix. “Today we are addressing CAF II requirements. In the future we will address ways to elevate the subscriber experience by offering new revenue generating services. We are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of all our customers.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

