19/12/2018 23:20:12

Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care

Portland, Oregon, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambia Health Foundation is committed to a person-centered, affordable health care system for everyone. We are excited to announce new investments with 14 innovative organizations who share in the foundation’s vision and commitment to transform the way people experience health care. 

More specifically, these grants focus on delivering game-changing solutions that address social determinants of health, enhance patient engagement, develop seamless integrated care in both urban and rural communities, support the achievement of health equity, and mitigate the impact of childhood trauma. Together, they tip the scales toward more positive health behaviors and better outcomes. 

"Cambia Health Foundation is excited to be a part of this transformative work," said Peggy Maguire, President of Cambia Health Foundation. “We are committed to change that results in a more person-focused, economically sustainable and inclusive health care system.”

Below is the complete list of grantees. Additional information can be found on the Cambia Health Foundation website.

Art with Heart

WA

Association for Utah Community Health

UT

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington

WA

Coalition of Community Health Clinics

OR

Comunidades Unidas

UT

Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance

OR

Idaho Primary Care Association

ID

Lee Pesky Learning Center

ID

Lines for Life

OR

North by Northeast Community Health Center

OR

Northwest Housing Alternatives

OR

Oregon Community Health Worker Association

OR

Sound Mental Health

WA

University of Utah

UT

Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.

About Cambia Health Foundation

 

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming the way people experience health care. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $60 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.

Mary Frances Baldes

Cambia Health Foundation

503-225-4940

maryfrances.baldes@cambiahealth.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
18
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
14
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:10
Paringa Intercepts the Kentucky Number 9 Coal Seam With the Poplar Grove Slope
00:00
Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce
19 Dec
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
19 Dec
Dynasil Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
19 Dec
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
19 Dec
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments
19 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Gogo, Inc. (GOGO) and Encourages GOGO Investors to Contact the Firm
19 Dec
During This Season of New Year’s Resolutions and Beyond, Health Clubs Offer Supportive Communities for People of All Needs and Abilities
19 Dec
Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 00:53:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-20 01:53:44 - 2018-12-20 00:53:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY