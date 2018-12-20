Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care

Portland, Oregon, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambia Health Foundation is committed to a person-centered, affordable health care system for everyone. We are excited to announce new investments with 14 innovative organizations who share in the foundation’s vision and commitment to transform the way people experience health care.

More specifically, these grants focus on delivering game-changing solutions that address social determinants of health, enhance patient engagement, develop seamless integrated care in both urban and rural communities, support the achievement of health equity, and mitigate the impact of childhood trauma. Together, they tip the scales toward more positive health behaviors and better outcomes.

"Cambia Health Foundation is excited to be a part of this transformative work," said Peggy Maguire, President of Cambia Health Foundation. “We are committed to change that results in a more person-focused, economically sustainable and inclusive health care system.”

Below is the complete list of grantees. Additional information can be found on the Cambia Health Foundation website.

Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @ CambiaHealthFdn.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming the way people experience health care. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $60 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life. Learn more at www.cambiahealthfoundation.org, and follow us on Twitter: @CambiaHealthFdn.

Mary Frances Baldes

Cambia Health Foundation

503-225-4940

maryfrances.baldes@cambiahealth.com