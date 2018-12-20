20/12/2018 20:08:46

Check Point Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Mobile Threat Management

Related content
19 Dec - 
Check Point Software Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celeb..
17 Dec - 
Check Point Software Technologies Announces Appointment..
13 Dec - 
Phoenix International spends 80% less time on IT securi..

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced it has been named as Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US44521018, December 2018). It is the second-consecutive year Check Point was named a leader in this category with its SandBlast Mobile security solution.

“To be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for the second year in a row validates our innovation in the Mobile Threat Management space,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management, Check Point. “As enterprises rely more on mobile devices, mobile attacks will continue to increase, rendering these devices as easy targets filled with critical business data. CheckPoint’s SandBlast Mobile is a full mobile security solution that was built in preparation for the BYOD era and provides detection capabilities for threats such as zero day malware, email phishing, bots and more.”

The report provides an assessment on the Mobile Threat Management (MTM) marketplace, an area in which interest is driven by the overall security challenges businesses face.

“As the mobile threat management landscape continues to evolve, today’s enterprises will inevitably see an increase in cyber-attacks on mobile devices,” said Phil Hochmuth, Program Director of Enterprise Mobility for IDC. “Check Point continues to meet the needs of enterprises for a robust mobile security platform, with Mobile Threat Management deployments in such critical industries as retail, hospitality, finance, manufacturing and entertainment.”

The IDC MarketScape Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Assessment report analyzes and rates vendors across a broad range of capability- and strategy-focused criteria. As mobile threat management comprises a group of products in a nascent stage, it is important to evaluate them based on customer interactions with the available mobile security solutions. As threats evolve, so must the road maps of the products that will protect devices from these threats.

A complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Vendor Assessment can be accessed here: https://pages.checkpoint.com/idc-report-marketscape-mobile.html

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies  

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th-generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other targeted attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with our new Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks combined with the industry’s most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                                

Kip E. Meintzer                                           

Check Point Software Technologies

+1.650.628.2040                                      

ir@checkpoint.com                                  

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Navalta

Check Point Software Technologies

Tel: +1.650.628.2279

press@checkpoint.com

opk_check-point_logo_horizontal.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:08 CHKP
Check Point Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Mobile Threat Management
19 Dec CHKP
Check Point Software Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate 25 Years of Securing the Internet
17 Dec CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Mr. Shai Weiss to its Board of Directors
13 Dec CHKP
Phoenix International spends 80% less time on IT security thanks to Check Point Software Technologies
11 Dec CHKP
November 2018’s Most Wanted Malware: the Thanksgiving Day Botnet Emerges
28 Nov CHKP
Check Point Software Integrates with New Amazon Web Services Security Hub, Bringing Enhanced Cloud Protection to Its Consolidated Security Platform
27 Nov CHKP
Beyond CASB Power: Check Point Announces General Availability for CloudGuard SaaS
13 Nov CHKP
October 2018’s Most Wanted Malware: For The First Time, Remote Access Trojan Reaches Global Threat Index’s Top 10
08 Nov CHKP
Check Point Researchers Reported Vulnerabilities in Market-Leading Drone Platform, Enabling Manufacturer to Bolster Security
30 Oct CHKP
Check Point Presents SandBlast for Education to Protect Classrooms from Cybercriminals and Online Bullying

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
3
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Related stock quotes

Check Point Software Tec.. 103,13 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
21:05
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Appointment of Randy Riffle As Executive Vice President And Chief Credit Officer of First Financial Northwest Bank
21:05
Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation
21:05
Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of its Water Infrastructure Asset Divestiture
21:04
MERGER ALERT – BLMT and GPIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
21:01
RBBN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ribbon Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses – RBBN
21:01
Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ APL-2 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of C3 Glomerulopathy
21:01
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units
21:00
MERGER ALERT – SPA and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 21:24:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-20 22:24:10 - 2018-12-20 21:24:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY