Check Point Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Mobile Threat Management

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced it has been named as Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US44521018, December 2018). It is the second-consecutive year Check Point was named a leader in this category with its SandBlast Mobile security solution.

“To be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for the second year in a row validates our innovation in the Mobile Threat Management space,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management, Check Point. “As enterprises rely more on mobile devices, mobile attacks will continue to increase, rendering these devices as easy targets filled with critical business data. CheckPoint’s SandBlast Mobile is a full mobile security solution that was built in preparation for the BYOD era and provides detection capabilities for threats such as zero day malware, email phishing, bots and more.”

The report provides an assessment on the Mobile Threat Management (MTM) marketplace, an area in which interest is driven by the overall security challenges businesses face.

“As the mobile threat management landscape continues to evolve, today’s enterprises will inevitably see an increase in cyber-attacks on mobile devices,” said Phil Hochmuth, Program Director of Enterprise Mobility for IDC. “Check Point continues to meet the needs of enterprises for a robust mobile security platform, with Mobile Threat Management deployments in such critical industries as retail, hospitality, finance, manufacturing and entertainment.”

The IDC MarketScape Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Assessment report analyzes and rates vendors across a broad range of capability- and strategy-focused criteria. As mobile threat management comprises a group of products in a nascent stage, it is important to evaluate them based on customer interactions with the available mobile security solutions. As threats evolve, so must the road maps of the products that will protect devices from these threats.

A complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Vendor Assessment can be accessed here: https://pages.checkpoint.com/idc-report-marketscape-mobile.html

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th-generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other targeted attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with our new Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks combined with the industry’s most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

