20/12/2018 20:13:54

Chemesis International Inc. Announces Launch of Jay & Silent Bob Brand at Emerald Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), is proud to announce the successful launch of the Jay & Silent Bob brand at Emerald Cup 2018, and in its first week of sales has purchase orders of over US $100,000. In the coming weeks, the brand will also be adding a pre-packaged flower line, which will be manufactured, distributed, and transported through the Desert Zen facility. 

The Emerald Cup is Northern California’s premier cannabis destination, while advancing the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming. Its reputation is firmly solidified as the largest, most respected, organic, outdoor, cannabis competition in the world. As a group, The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis field to our fellow farmers, patients, and patrons each year. It is a community celebration that has grown to become a global movement honoring the year’s finest, organic, sun-grown, cannabis harvest.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress that the Jay & Silent Bob brand has made in such a short period of time,” said CEO, Edgar Montero. “The team received a very positive reception at Emerald Cup, not only generating significant interest in the brand, but also showed the ability to secure significant purchase orders in just the first week of its launch. To assist with further growth, Chemesis will leverage its existing distribution relationships to bring the brand to dispensaries in Southern California.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the official start of production at its SAP Global state-of-the art production facility, and will begin processing orders this month. Trim is being stock-piled to produce high-quality oil for 3rd parties and Chemesis’s flagship brands, including California Sap.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and finalizing an acquisition in Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

Investor Relations:

ir@chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Social Media:

Chemesis.facebook

Chemesis.twitter

Chemesis.instagram

DesertZen.instagram

CaliforniaSap.instagram

Jay&SB.instagram

Jay&SB.website

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

Chemesis - Logo - Vertical - Color - 10,000W.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
19 Dec
I:DAX
FED +0,25% var jo ventet  og et økonomisk sundhedstegn, lærte jeg engang, og FED har nu demonstreret..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
3
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
21:05
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Appointment of Randy Riffle As Executive Vice President And Chief Credit Officer of First Financial Northwest Bank
21:05
Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation
21:05
Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of its Water Infrastructure Asset Divestiture
21:04
MERGER ALERT – BLMT and GPIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
21:01
RBBN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ribbon Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses – RBBN
21:01
Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ APL-2 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of C3 Glomerulopathy
21:01
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units
21:00
MERGER ALERT – SPA and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 21:23:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-20 22:23:57 - 2018-12-20 21:23:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY