20/12/2018 09:04:59

Correction of exchange notice 476/18: New equity right for trading in Cyxone AB (477/18)

Correction refers to subscription period and last trading day marked in bold below.

 

At the request of Cyxone AB, Cyxone AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 20, 2018.

Security name:

CYXONE TO3

Short name:

CYX TO3

ISIN code:

SE0011751817

Orderbook ID:

165516

 

Terms:

Issue price, 3,75 – 7,50 SEK per share

-

One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for

One (1) new share in Cyxone AB

Subscription period:

September 02, 2019 – September 18, 2019

Last trading day:

September 16, 2019

                                    

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.

