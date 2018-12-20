Correction of exchange notice 476/18: New equity right for trading in Cyxone AB (477/18)

Correction refers to subscription period and last trading day marked in bold below.
At the request of Cyxone AB, Cyxone AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 20, 2018.
Security name:
CYXONE TO3
Short name:
CYX TO3
ISIN code:
SE0011751817
Orderbook ID:
165516
Terms:
Issue price, 3,75 – 7,50 SEK per share
-
One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for
One (1) new share in Cyxone AB
Subscription period:
September 02, 2019 – September 18, 2019
Last trading day:
September 16, 2019
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.