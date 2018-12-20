20/12/2018 18:34:13

CSP Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on December 27

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, announced that it will issue its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the open of the market on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

CSPi President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to review the financial results and provide a business update.  To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cspi.com/.  Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785‑424‑1667. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on CSPi’s website.

About CSP Inc.

CSPi

(NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions – the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions – with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi’s cybersecurity solutions protect an organization’s critical assets to minimize, or remove, the impact of the inevitable data breach.  Our ARIA™ Software Defined Security (SDS) platform solves the complexities associated with securing devops environments, while our Myricom® nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom® ARC intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and security services by partnering with best in class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.

Myricom and ARIA are trademarks of CSPi Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact:Gary Levine
 Chief Financial Officer
 CSP, Inc.
 Tel: 978.663.7598 ext. 1200
 Fax: 978.663.0150

