CSP Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on December 27

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, announced that it will issue its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the open of the market on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

CSPi President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to review the financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “ Investor Relations ” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cspi.com/ . Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785‑424‑1667. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on CSPi’s website.

