Defense Threat Reduction Agency supports extraordinary observation flight over Ukraine

FORT BELVOIR, Va, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An extraordinary observation flight under the Open Skies Treaty was conducted by the United States and Allies December 6, 2018, in response to a formal request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The request for an extraordinary observation flight came after Ukraine expressed serious concern with regard to the aggressive action taken by the Russian Federation toward sovereign Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait.

“This was the most NATO partners on a single observation flight since the Open Skies Treaty started in 2002,” said Vayl Oxford, director Defense Threat Reduction Agency. “In addition to the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Romania and the UK were onboard and provided essential support.”

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency supported the request by providing eight personnel onboard the OC-135B. These individuals were responsible for coordinating the final flight route with Ukraine and the partner nations, collecting imagery, providing interpreter support, and ensuring the aircraft followed the agreed upon flight path.

The Open Skies Treaty promotes openness and transparency in military activities through reciprocal, unarmed observation overflights. Designed to enhance security confidence, the treaty gives each signatory the right to gather information about the military forces and activities of other signatories.“

The short-notice response, not only by DTRA but all parties involved, reaffirmed the united front the U.S. and NATO nations have in support for the security of our partner nations,” said Oxford.

