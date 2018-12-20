Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 252/18

1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
5
Burnham Benefits Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS)
2
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
3
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
4
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach
5
BeiGene Announces Updated Phase 1A/1B Data on Tislelizumab Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress