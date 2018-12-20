20/12/2018 13:25:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)Name

 

Humphrey van der Klugt

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

 

Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

 

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b)LEI

 

5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

Ordinary 25p shares

GB0003385308

b)Nature of the transaction

 

Acquisition for own account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)Volume(s)
2400.00 pence per share1,500

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

1,500 ordinary 25p shares

2400.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

 

20 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

