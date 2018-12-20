KR1 plc - Director's Interest
PR Newswire
London, December 20
20 December 2018
KR1 Plc
(“KR1” or the “Company”)
Director’s Interest
KR1 Plc is pleased to announce that Keld van Schreven, a Director of the Company, subscribed for 50,000 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in the Placing announced by the Company on 19 December 2018. As a result, Mr van Schreven now holds a total of 742,760 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.59 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 0.56 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.
The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
-ENDS-
Contact Details:
KR1 Plc
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
scorran@bridgewaters.co.im
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Keld van Schreven
|2
Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KR1 Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
|4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each
ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|50,000 Ordinary Shares at 5p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market