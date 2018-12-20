20/12/2018 19:57:09

Doc.It Earns 5 Star Rating from CPA Practice Advisor

Doc.It Suite provides document management, workflow and web portal

for accounting firms

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc.It®, an industry-leading provider of a powerful, scalable full suite of document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products for accounting firms, today announced that the company has been awarded a 5 Star rating overall in the CPA Practice Advisor 2018 reviews of Document Management and Documents Storage Systems.

The extensive annual review compares eight Document Management systems. The reviewers noted that “Loaded with a variety of features, Doc.It Suite is an all-inclusive application that allows users to utilize any or all product modules as needed for one monthly fee.”

“We are excited to again be ranked by CPA Practice Advisor as a top provider of document management systems for accounting firms,” said Kevin Murray, president of Doc.It. “Our Doc.It Suite makes a strong showing in our integrations with engagement software, scanning applications, eSignatures and client portal, offering a seamless and efficient environment for accountants to manage more clients and projects with fewer resources.”

More information on the Doc.It Suite can be found at https://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/.

To request a demo, pricing or for more information, please contact Doc.It at 888-693-6248 (ext.1), email info@doc-it.com or visit www.doc-it.com.

About Doc.It

Doc.It provides document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products that help accounting firms efficiently gather, process, store and deliver documents. Doc.It solutions improve data security, enhance client services and consolidate applications to improve productivity of accounting firms, CPAs and financial restructuring firms. Our industry expertise delivers greater value, tailored services and customer-driven development. To learn more, visit www.doc-it.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Accounting Edge Marketing for Doc.It

vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com

651.552.7753

