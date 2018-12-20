20/12/2018 20:00:00

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) reported that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.1425 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock and $.125 per share of the Company’s Class B common stock.  The dividends are payable on February 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2019.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 22 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states.  Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.  The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on NASDAQ under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company continues to seek opportunities for growth while striving to achieve its longstanding goal of outperforming the property and casualty insurance industry in terms of service, profitability and book value growth.

For Further Information:

Jeffrey D. Miller

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (717) 426-1931

E-mail:  investors@donegalgroup.com

