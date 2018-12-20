19/12/2018 23:05:23

During This Season of New Year’s Resolutions and Beyond, Health Clubs Offer Supportive Communities for People of All Needs and Abilities

Boston, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 2019 fast approaching and New Year’s fitness resolutions at hand, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) is reminding people of the many resources and year-round support that health clubs offer. Professional know-how, dependable guidance, and supportive community environments make health clubs welcoming spaces that empower people of diverse backgrounds, abilities, needs and life circumstances so they can more easily maintain healthier lifestyle habits throughout the year.

Health clubs are inherently community-focused,” says Helen Durkin, IHRSA’s executive vice president of public policy. “These are local businesses established by people with a passion for wellness and built on their desire to be supportive of every member who walks through their doors. Local community health clubs are all about helping people of all needs and abilities find the professional guidance, inviting space and community support they need for living more physically active lives.”

IHRSA research shows that many people succeed at sustaining good exercise habits throughout the year. In fact, the average length of a health club membership is well over 5 years, with most members visiting their club almost 100 times each year.

According to IHRSA, the key to making New Year’s resolutions stick is three-fold. It requires setting realistic goals, maintaining a positive attitude toward exercise, and building a support network to keep it going. Health clubs can help with all three.

The support and knowledge of trained professionals make building a well-balanced, enjoyable exercise routine easier. The camaraderie of fellow club members offers positive encouragement and makes time spent exercising more rewarding. Access to state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of classes, personal trainers and professional instructors keeps routines varied and interesting, while helping members set the right level of challenge for their individual needs. Health clubs also provide safe, comfortable spaces for exercising year-round, regardless of the weather. Above all, supportive health club environments and programs, structured for people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels, can be extremely motivational.

Community health clubs work hard to ensure welcoming, supportive environments for people of diverse backgrounds and abilities. As part of its commitment to inclusivity, IHRSA joined forces with the UNESCO Chair in Inclusive Physical Education, Sport, Recreation & Fitness, along with other partners, to create UFIT. UFIT stands for Universal Fitness Innovation & Transformation and is a global social change initiative that provides fitness industry professionals with the resources and training they need so they can offer more programming for people of all abilities. With support from the IHRSA Foundation, ACCESS Health: Inclusive Fitness pilot programs, using the UFIT model, are being implemented in a growing number of U.S. and Irish clubs.

These programs include special advanced training for personal trainers, as well as education for club staff and management, all designed to inspire structural and cultural changes so clubs can be more inclusive of all populations.

So far, UFIT has 16 champion clubs running the ACCESS Health: Inclusive Fitness program in the United States and Ireland. More are starting in Peru and elsewhere as it expands around the globe. UFIT has recognized nearly 60 additional clubs for their commitment to offering inclusive programming.

About IHRSA

IHRSA is the not-for-profit trade association representing the global health and fitness industry. IHRSA and its members are committed to promoting physical activity worldwide—a critical component for advancing human health and the battle against obesity and noncommunicable diseases, which have steadily increased across the globe in the wake of more sedentary lifestyles. Through its membership, partners and allied federations, IHRSA reaches more than 33,000 fitness facilities, 1 million fitness industry professionals, and 150 million consumers worldwide. Find an IHRSA member club at www.healthclubs.com.

Meredith Poppler

International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA)

+1 617-316-6750

pr@ihrsa.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
18
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
14
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:10
Paringa Intercepts the Kentucky Number 9 Coal Seam With the Poplar Grove Slope
00:00
Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce
19 Dec
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
19 Dec
Dynasil Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
19 Dec
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
19 Dec
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments
19 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Gogo, Inc. (GOGO) and Encourages GOGO Investors to Contact the Firm
19 Dec
During This Season of New Year’s Resolutions and Beyond, Health Clubs Offer Supportive Communities for People of All Needs and Abilities
19 Dec
Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 00:53:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-20 01:53:38 - 2018-12-20 00:53:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY