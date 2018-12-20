20/12/2018 22:29:00

Freddie Mac Prices $937 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-086

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $937 million in K Certificates (K-086 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 28, 2018.

K-086 Pricing

Class

Principal/Notional

Amount (mm)

Weighted

Average

Life (Years)

Spread

(bps)

Coupon

Yield

Dollar

Price

A-1$43.6176.00S + 533.6710%3.2768%$101.9977
A-2$832.9909.86S + 673.8590%3.4937%$102.9983
A-M$61.3499.91S + 733.9190%3.5549%$102.9969
X1$876.6079.26T + 1400.2433%4.1520%$2.2576
XAM$61.3499.91Non-Offered
X3$152.6919.66T+2902.2998%5.6602%$17.2227

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

  • Co-Managers: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

  • Rating Agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

Related Links

The K-086 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2018-K86 Mortgage Trust (K-86 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-86 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B, Class C, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-086 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily

is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 15, 2018; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2017, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company's control. Management's expectations for the company's future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi

703-918-5851 

Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS: Robert Koontz

571-382-4082

Daniel Barnes

571-382-3546

Freddie Mac logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
19 Dec
I:DAX
FED +0,25% var jo ventet  og et økonomisk sundhedstegn, lærte jeg engang, og FED har nu demonstreret..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Squirrel AI Learning Attends Machines Learning-Summit 2018 on Invitation, Interpreting the Disruptive Innovation of AI+ Education
3
Agria Announces Divestment Agreement with Ngai Tahu
4
WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira to Present at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019
5
Squirrel AI Learning Appears at World Summit AI. Founder Derek Haoyang Li Presents How AI Revolutionizes Traditional Education

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:32
PLx Pharma Inc. Announces $15 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing
00:30
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
00:09
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
00:08
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year
00:02
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
00:00
Guardant Health to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
20 Dec
Revolution Lighting Technologies Transaction Committee Retains Financial Advisor
20 Dec
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value
20 Dec
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Makes an Announcement Regarding Preferred Dividends

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 00:49:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-21 01:49:24 - 2018-12-21 00:49:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY