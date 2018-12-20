20/12/2018 20:13:12

Freepoint Hotel Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Cambridge, MA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Freepoint Hotel West Cambridge becomes part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a portfolio of stylish, upscale hotels that provides guests with authentic sense of place. Hilton launched Tapestry Collection in May 2017 to offer travelers the opportunity to stay in unique hotels that reflect the vibrancy of the local communities they are in, with the reassurance of the Hilton name.

Originally opened in April 2017 as an independent hotel, Freepoint Hotel has since continued to enhance the hotel experience to reflect its artistic and eclectic Cambridge neighborhood through modern and luxurious amenities, including its signature restaurant, Freepoint Kitchen & Cocktails by Matthew Gaudet, as well as special events and programming.

 In addition to curating its own permanent Cambridge-themed art collection, the hotel partners with local arts organizations through its Art@Freepoint pop-up exhibit series, hosting artist talks, demonstrations and receptions. Guests can also relax at the property’s expansive outdoor terrace, The Secret Garden, hidden in the interior of the hotel, where guests can lounge all seasons of the year.

“We are delighted to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Jeff Sellers, General Manager of Freepoint Hotel. “Our guests love that Freepoint is an independent hotel with a unique sense of place, and Cambridge, we all can agree, is a place unlike any other. By joining Tapestry Collection, we can maintain our individuality while being able to provide our guests with enhanced benefits such as Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors, while being endorsed by one of the largest and most reliable hotel brands in the world.”

Freepoint Hotel sits in the heart of Cambridge, one of the world’s leading hubs for innovation, education and creativity. The 121-room boutique hotel, located centrally near MIT, Harvard and Tufts Universities, and is a short ride from Boston, giving guests easy access to one of the East Coast’s most historic and intellectually invigorating regions. The hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, Freepoint Kitchen & Cocktails by Matthew Gaudet, allows guests to converge in a living room-like setting to share creative cocktails and inventive small plates.

As part of the Tapestry Collection portfolio, guests can enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 16 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more information on Freepoint Hotel, visit FreepointHotel.com. For more news on Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel openings and signings, visit newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry

 

About HHM

HHM operates 125 hotels across the United States. It provides turnkey hotel management, investment, and development services for independent hotels and leading brand affiliations through Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. HHM’s highly experienced team is accustomed to serving as a fiduciary to publicly traded companies, joint ventures, institutional real estate owners and private investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhospitality.com.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which launched in 2017, is a portfolio of upscale, unique hotels that caters to guests seeking approachable and authentic experiences. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property has its own unique style, while giving travelers the peace of mind and reassurance associated with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Hilton’s upscale collection brand at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry, and connect with Tapestry Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

 

 

# # #

Melissa Scallan

Freepoint Cambridge

melissa.scallan@hhmlp.com

Emily Montgomery

Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Emily.montgomery@hilton.com

