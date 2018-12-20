Gaming Today Announces “Top 3 Prime Pick” NFL Bets for Games on Sunday, December 23

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Today, the iconic Las Vegas sports and gaming publication, has announced their “Top 3 Prime Pick” NFL bets for games played this Sunday, December 23. The sports betting weekly has been a staple of the Las Vegas market for over forty years and is available at virtually every major Las Vegas sportsbook, including the SuperBook at Westgate Resort.

Gaming Today is the most widely-distributed publication dedicated to providing readers the most comprehensive casino and sports betting information available. It is also nationally known for its annual NFL “Bookies Battle” contest, in which 45 renowned sports prognosticators from all over the country battle it out to prove they truly are the best at their craft.

“Sports betting is absolutely exploding across the country, and with it, the demand for information and insight to help the sports bettor make the best wagers possible. In the spirit of the holiday season, we decided to give everyone our ‘Top 3 Prime Pick’ bets for this Sunday’s NFL games,” said Howard Barish, Managing Editor and General Manager of Gaming Today. “Of course, if sports bettors would like to get even more prognostications and the best info available to help them make informed bets across all sports, they just need to go to GamingToday.com any time.”

The following are the “Top 3 Prime Pick” prognostications as provided by the staff of experts at Gaming Today:

Bears at 49ers: The 49ers have played well behind backup QB Nick Mullens and are off a pair of wins as their season winds down. Chicago has won seven of eight and will host a Playoff game, likely as the No. 3 seed in the Wild Card round. The offense has been more than pedestrian, but the defense has been the key to the Bears’ success. Eight of their 14 foes have scored 17 points or less. UNDER 43

Steelers at Saints: Pittsburgh scored a huge win last week by finally defeating their longtime nemesis, New England. Normally this would be a letdown spot for the Steelers, but a spot in the Playoffs are at stake. A win would clinch the AFC North if the Ravens lose to the Chargers on Saturday. New Orleans controls the top NFC seed, but there is plenty of leeway for a cover by the Steelers in a loss. Their past class should not be ignored. STEELERS +6

Giants at Colts: We just saw the Colts shut out the Cowboys by bottling up Zeke Elliott. The Colts are going to do the same thing to Saquon Barkley and force Eli Manning to throw more than he should. Giants fans must have tossed their cookies when Shurmur said Eli had years left. COLTS -9

About Gaming Today:

Established in 1976, Gaming Today has been a staple for sports and gaming bettors in Las Vegas and across the country. It is the nation’s only newspaper dedicated to providing valuable up-to-date information on the casino industry and pari-mutuel race wagering. GamingToday.com contains news and features, plus expanded coverage in key areas—race and sports analysis, picks, tips, and handicapping.

Howard Barish

Gaming Today

702-798-1151

howardbarish@gamingtoday.com