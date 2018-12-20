20/12/2018 16:16:54

Global Consortium, Inc. has received approval from FINRA for change the Name and Ticker effective tomorrow

  • The new ticker will be GCGX

  • The Name will be changed to Global Consortium, Inc.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Global Consortium, Inc., (OTCPINK: BDCI) is pleased to announce effective tomorrow morning the Name change and Ticker change will take effect.

The process was longer than we thought, but in the end we were able to supply the necessary documents to effect the Name and Ticker change.

Today the Name and Ticker change will show on the Daily List provided by FINRA.

The Name and Ticker are the first of many changes planned for Global Consortium, Inc. as we bring the Company to the next level.

Lots of updates will be coming in the first quarter of the New Year as Manufacturing comes online January 1, 2019 and THC edibles come online later in the quarter.

The company's partner ToMaRa received word this week they did not receive a license in West Hollywood for Retail or Consumption. Only 8 of the 300 applicants received licenses, none of the existing dispensaries received a license including MedMen.

This is not a setback for the Company since when we filed the application the direction of the business has changed to Manufacturing. The facility in California will generate considerably more money than the Retail or Consumption site would have, with less overheard and no employee issues.

Global Consortium will not seek anymore Retail licenses and focus on building out the building and expanding the brands under its umbrella.

Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.

Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

For additional information about this release please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Dwyer

matt@cannabisconsortium.net

www.cannabisconsortium.net

Twitter: @CannabisConsort

954-906-0098

