Green Street Power Partners celebrates the completion of a 1-Megawatt community solar project in West Boylston, MA

Stamford, Conn., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Street Power Partners, LLC (GSPP), a leading commercial and industrial solar developer, owner and operator, has completed construction on a 1 MW rooftop community solar project in West Boylston, MA. One hundred percent of the power produced is being sold to West Boylston Municipal Lighting Plant (WBMLP) over a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement. The solar array will provide customers of WBMLP with access to clean energy and savings.

“Green Street’s community shared solar model provides energy choice to West Boylston’s residents and businesses” said Jonathan Fitch, General Manager at WBMLP. This is a great way for customers who don’t own their home, lack proper roof orientation, and experience issues from shading to participate in solar energy development.”

“With several projects developed or under development this year, it’s probably no secret that our team at Green Street is in favor of community solar”, stated Scott Kerner, CEO at Green Street Power Partners. “We’re excited to bring solar to many residents who otherwise might not have access to solar. Working with WBMLP has been fantastic. WBMLP made instituting the program smooth and easy.”

Community solar provides renewable energy to residents who either do not own a home or do not have ideal conditions for a solar array onsite. There is no upfront cost or installation needed, and subscribers can expect to save up to 10% on their utility expenses annually. Find out more about GSPP’s community solar projects here.

About West Boylston Municipal Lighting Plant

WBMLP continues to grow, evolve and innovate. We plan to become more and more involved in renewable energy - continuing our tradition of serving West Boylston with electric power delivered effectively and economically.

About Green Street Power Partners

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, GSPP finances, develops, owns and operates solar energy systems for businesses, schools, nonprofits and municipalities across the country. GSPP continues to experience rapid growth. As they expand their solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information on GSPP, email info@gspp.com or visit gspp.com.

