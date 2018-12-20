GT Biopharma, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019

– Presentation with live audio webcast, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM PST –

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: GTBP and Euronext Paris GTBP.PA) ("GT Biopharma" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology biotechnology company focused on innovative treatments based on the Company's proprietary NK-engager and Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugate platforms, today announced that Raymond W Urbanski, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM PST in San Francisco, CA.

As part of his presentation, Dr. Urbanski will provide a corporate update and discuss GT Biopharma’s pipeline of immuno-oncology products based off the Company’s proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE), Tetra-specific Killer Engager (TetraKE) and bi-specific Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms.

The Company’s most advanced bi-specific ADC in development, GTB-1550, targets CD19+ and/or CD22+ hematological malignancies and is currently in the Phase 2 component of a Phase 1/2 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)/Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) trial which is an open-label, investigator-led study. GT Biopharma expects to announce topline results from the Phase 2a trial of GTB-1550 in the first quarter of 2019.

Additionally, the Company recently announced its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now open and it is authorized to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 study with GTB-3550 (formerly OXS-3550), its first-in-class (TriKE), for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), myelodysplatic syndrome (MDS) and mastocytosis. The study, which is expected to commence in the first half of 2019, will be led by Principal Investigator, Sarah A. Cooley, MD, MS, Associate Professor, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota. The Company believes that GTB-3550 could serve as a relatively safe, cost-effective, and easy-to-use therapy for refractory/relapsed AML, high-risk MDS and advanced systemic mastocytosis and could also be combined with chemotherapy and/or other agents as frontline therapy thus targeting a much larger patient population.

In addition to the presentation, Dr. Urbanski will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please click here to visit the conference website.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.gtbiopharma.com). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based off our proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE), Tetra-specific Killer Engager (TetraKE) and bi-specific Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms. Our TriKE and TetraKE platforms generate proprietary moieties designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's own natural killer, or NK, cells. Once bound to a NK cell, our moieties are designed to enhance the NK cell and precisely direct it to one or more specifically-targeted proteins (tumor antigens) expressed on a specific type of cancer, ultimately resulting in the cancer cell's death. TriKEs and TetraKEs are made up of recombinant fusion proteins, can be designed to target certain tumor antigens on hematologic malignancies, sarcomas or solid tumors and do not require patient-specific customization. They are designed to be dosed in a common outpatient setting similar to modern antibody therapeutics and are expected to have reasonably low cost of goods. Our ADC platform can generate product candidates that are bi-specific, ligand-directed single-chain fusion proteins that, we believe, represent the next generation of ADCs.

For more information, please visit www.gtbiopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding our clinical focus and our current and proposed trials. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as “believes,” “hopes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “plans,” “anticipates” and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such statements. In evaluating all such statements, we urge you to specifically consider the various risk factors identified in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on currently available financial, economic, scientific, and competitive data and information on current business plans. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things: (i) the sufficiency of our cash position and our ongoing ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, (ii) our ability to complete our Phase 1 study of TriKe, GTB-3550 and or our Phase 2 trial of CTB-1550 and to meet the FDA’s requirements with respect to safety and efficacy, (iii) our ability to identify patients to enroll in our clinical trials in a timely fashion, (iv) our ability to achieve approval of a marketable product, (v) design, implementation and conduct of clinical trials, (vii) the results of our clinical trials, including the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, (vii) the market for, and marketability of, any product that is approved, (viii) the existence or development of treatments that are viewed by medical professionals or patients as superior to our products, (ix) regulatory initiatives, compliance with governmental regulations and the regulatory approval process, and social conditions, and (x) various other matters, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties develop, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or otherwise indicated by our forward-looking statements.

We intend that all forward-looking statements made in this press release will be subject to the safe harbor protection of the federal securities laws pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

