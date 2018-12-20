Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office, Heartland BancCorp, (OTCQB:HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, is pleased to announce that property tax payments will once again be accepted at each of Heartland’s 15 local branch offices from December 17, 2018 – January 22, 2019.

Any Franklin County resident may pay their tax bill at any Heartland Bank location

A current Franklin County Tax Bill is required

A validated receipt will be provided to all taxpayers

No cash payments will be accepted from non-Heartland Bank customers

“Heartland Bank continues to provide great customer service and yet another way for property owners to pay their taxes in a timely manner that is safe, convenient and reliable,” said Cheryl Brooks Sullivan, Franklin County Treasurer. “We are very fortunate to be able to offer this service in Franklin County.”

“As Central Ohio’s Community Bank, we strive to offer services that benefit the community,” said Scott McComb, President, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Bank. “The convenience that is offered to the residents of Franklin County is substantial. Many taxpayers are relieved to forgo a trip downtown just to pay a bill! We are proud to be a part of this partnership with the Treasurer.”

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 15 full-service banking offices. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2018, Heartland was ranked #37 on the American Banker magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/17.

Contacts:

G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO

Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600