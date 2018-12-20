20/12/2018 10:00:00

Herb Names Maverick Technology Solutions’ ROSINBOMB™ Rocket the Best Portable Rosin Press

RENO, Nev., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) innovator and manufacturer of the ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology is pleased to announce that its critically acclaimed consumer press the ROSINBOMB™ Rocket was named the Best Portable Rosin Press by Herb, leading the market as the most powerful press in its size range. Founded in 2014, Herb has quickly become the largest and most engaged cannabis community in the world.  The self-proclaimed “voice of cannabis culture” boasts a monthly audience of more than 16 million social media and site visitors.

“Herb is widely considered one of the most trusted and influential platforms for connoisseurs and enthusiasts,” says Fred Angelopoulos, CEO of Maverick Technology Solutions.  “This exposure will broaden ROSINBOMB’s global awareness, as Herb’s content is enjoyed by millions of highly engaged visitors across numerous channels.”  Maverick President and Inventor, Ryan Mayer, adds, “We genuinely appreciate and thank Herb for this accolade, which comes on the heels of the Rocket being named a top ten cannabis product by Forbes. It serves as continued validation of our product in the marketplace, further cementing ROSINBOMB’s position as the leader in innovative extraction press technology.”

The ROSINBOMB Rocket is the first professional-grade, solvent-less press designed and developed in a consumer-friendly format, standing only ten inches tall and weighing thirteen pounds. The premium choice for personal use, the ROSINBOMB Rocket’s proprietary technology utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price all with simple plug and play operation.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-50 press and related accessories.  The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price.  The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors and directly at https://www.rosinbomb.com.

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at https://www.rosinbomb.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Contact:

Farley Cahen

Elevated Agency

(818) 810-7282

press@rosinbomb.com  

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com

 

