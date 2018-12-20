Holding(s) in Company

20/12/2018 13:11:00

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

Blackrock North American Income Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameInvestec Wealth & Investment Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

19th December 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20th December 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached15.01%15.01%69,299,044
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

14.99%14.99%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB00B7W0XJ61

10,401,456Nil15.01%Nil

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,401,45615.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited14.43%14.43%
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited0.58%0.58%

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A

11. Additional information

xvi

   

Place of completion

London, England

Date of completion

20 December 2018

Contact

name

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Contact number

020 7743 2639

Post comment

