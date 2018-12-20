John Mori Joins Cowen’s Growing Cross-Asset Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that John Mori has rejoined the Cross-Asset team as Managing Director, Head of Special Assets. Mr. Mori is focused on expanding the Company’s presence in the illiquid and esoteric assets space, reporting to Jay McDermott and Burt Welly, Co-Heads of Cross-Asset, and Philip Cushman, Head Global Equity and Cross-Asset Sales.

“We are excited to welcome John back to Cowen. He is thrilled about his return because of the amazing opportunity to be a part of our growing Cross-Asset team,” said Mr. McDermott. “His impressive track record in special assets – especially his proven ability to help clients identify, value and monetize difficult-to-value, financial assets – is a great complement to our existing cross-asset platform and capabilities.”

Cowen today also announced that Jon Satran and Mitchell Sussman have joined Cowen’s Cross-Asset group in senior analyst roles. Both Mr. Satran and Mr. Sussman will focus on identifying and analyzing special situations opportunities for the Company’s clients.

“We’re very fortunate to have more of the top talent in the credit community join our team,” said Dan Charney, Co-President of Cowen & Company. “These additions represent another important step forward as we deepen our leadership in the Cross-Asset space and extend the ways in which Cowen helps its clients outperform.”

In addition to previously working at Cowen, Mr. Mori also worked at Debtstream Corp. in the Distressed Private Debt team, and held roles at Barclays Investment Bank and American Franchise Capital, LLC. Mr. Satran was previously a Director at Logan Asset Management and a Managing Director in Credit Suisse’s Strategic Resolutions Group. Mr. Sussman was formerly a Partner at Stone Lion Capital Partners L.P and a Senior Managing Director in the Bear, Stearns & Company Inc. Distressed Debt and Special Situations Group.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Media Contacts:

Cowen

Lynda Caravello

646-562-1676

lynda.caravello@cowen.com

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com