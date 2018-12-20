20/12/2018 15:07:36

Kali-Extracts and Nouveau Announce 100 Acer Hemp Farm and CBD Extraction Facility Made Possible By New Farm Bill

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) and Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba/Nouveau, Inc) (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) today announced an agreement to expand NOUV’s current cultivation operations to include 100 adjacent acers dedicated to growing hemp under the new Farm Bill legalizing hemp farming and anticipated to be signed into law later today by President Trump.  KALY will construct a CBD extraction facility on site based on KALY’s patented extraction process.  In addition to the outdoor hemp cultivation, NOUV will build a state-of-the-art greenhouse operation intended for the development of a proprietary hemp cultivar.

KALY produces pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts that have been involved in multiple clinical trials in addition to utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process in the production of CBD infused nutrition and wellness products to include its own Hemp4mula and CBD infused waters produced by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”).

NOUV has a cannabis cultivation operation with facilities in the U.S. and Canada.  NOUV’s objective in the partnership announced today with KALY is to develop a proprietary pharmaceutical grade hemp cultivar in addition to being a source of hemp supply for a myriad of industries in what management anticipates to be exploding demand in 2019.

KALY, NOUV and PURA are partners in a joint venture named US Cannabis Health for the purpose of together developing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to develop cannabis pharmaceuticals.  US Cannabis Health recently announced its first agreement with Generex Biotechnology, Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT).

To learn more about the KALY and NOUV project announced today, follow developments online at www.kali-extracts.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Kali, Inc.

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

 

KALY LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
18
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
15
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
Qustodio Invites Startups Threatened by Kajeet Inc. to Join in Defensive Action
15:58
OMXC25 Futures – Liquidity Provider Program extended (132/18)
15:57
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
15:53
Chris J. Osentowski Named Division Chief Development Officer at HCA Houston Healthcare
15:53
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
15:53
NV5 Announces $15 Million in Program Management Wins in Ohio, Colorado, and California
15:48
Fusion Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Leadership Award
15:47
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
15:44
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 16:16:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-20 17:16:22 - 2018-12-20 16:16:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY