Kali-Extracts and Nouveau Announce 100 Acer Hemp Farm and CBD Extraction Facility Made Possible By New Farm Bill

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) and Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba/Nouveau, Inc) (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) today announced an agreement to expand NOUV’s current cultivation operations to include 100 adjacent acers dedicated to growing hemp under the new Farm Bill legalizing hemp farming and anticipated to be signed into law later today by President Trump. KALY will construct a CBD extraction facility on site based on KALY’s patented extraction process. In addition to the outdoor hemp cultivation, NOUV will build a state-of-the-art greenhouse operation intended for the development of a proprietary hemp cultivar.

KALY produces pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts that have been involved in multiple clinical trials in addition to utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process in the production of CBD infused nutrition and wellness products to include its own Hemp4mula and CBD infused waters produced by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”).

NOUV has a cannabis cultivation operation with facilities in the U.S. and Canada. NOUV’s objective in the partnership announced today with KALY is to develop a proprietary pharmaceutical grade hemp cultivar in addition to being a source of hemp supply for a myriad of industries in what management anticipates to be exploding demand in 2019.

KALY, NOUV and PURA are partners in a joint venture named US Cannabis Health for the purpose of together developing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to develop cannabis pharmaceuticals. US Cannabis Health recently announced its first agreement with Generex Biotechnology, Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT).

To learn more about the KALY and NOUV project announced today, follow developments online at www.kali-extracts.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

