20/12/2018 16:30:00

Konica Minolta Executive Team Serves Lunch to Those in Need

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, members of the executive team at Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., (Konica Minolta), spent an afternoon giving back to the New Jersey community. Through the Bergen Volunteer Center’s ‘All in A Day’s Work’ program, the team provided and served a three-course meal to those in need at The Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, an organization that aims to prevent and end homelessness in the state.

As a company, Konica Minolta has long committed to being a positive force in the community, and creating new value for society on both a local and global scale. This year, Konica Minolta and its employees have participated in over one dozen volunteer initiatives and fundraisers, many organized with the assistance of the Bergen Volunteer Center.

“As a global organization, Konica Minolta is committed to contributing to our society, and we know that positive change begins right in our community. We appreciate the Bergen Volunteer Center’s work and ability to connect us directly with local needs.” said Kay Du Fernandez, senior vice president, marketing at Konica Minolta.

"The donation of time and efforts made by our Konica Minolta volunteers is bringing cheer to others this holiday season, which is the ultimate gift." said Lynne Algrant, CEO Bergen Volunteer Center. 

In addition to volunteerism, Konica Minolta also supports many national non-profit organizations including the National Kidney Foundation, The Blue Angels Foundation and Books for Kids through various fundraisers and corporate contributions.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

 

Attachment

Stacey Sujeebun

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 201-236-4272

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

L to R: Victoria Ringwood, SVP, Human Resources, Holly DeSantis, SVP Financial Planning, Analysis and Reporting, John Thielke, EVP & CFO, David Widmann, President & CEO Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Clark Aono, VP of Treasury, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Laura Blackmer, SVP Dealer Sales, Julia Orlando, Director of Housing and Human Services, Maureen Cameron, Director of Development, The Bergen Volunteer Center, Allan Schwedock, SVP Operations & Supply Chain, Brian Cupka, EVP & General Counsel, Kevin Kern, SVP, Business Intelligence Services & Product Planning

