Konica Minolta Executive Team Serves Lunch to Those in Need

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, members of the executive team at Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., (Konica Minolta), spent an afternoon giving back to the New Jersey community. Through the Bergen Volunteer Center’s ‘All in A Day’s Work’ program, the team provided and served a three-course meal to those in need at The Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, an organization that aims to prevent and end homelessness in the state.

As a company, Konica Minolta has long committed to being a positive force in the community, and creating new value for society on both a local and global scale. This year, Konica Minolta and its employees have participated in over one dozen volunteer initiatives and fundraisers, many organized with the assistance of the Bergen Volunteer Center.

“As a global organization, Konica Minolta is committed to contributing to our society, and we know that positive change begins right in our community. We appreciate the Bergen Volunteer Center’s work and ability to connect us directly with local needs.” said Kay Du Fernandez, senior vice president, marketing at Konica Minolta.

"The donation of time and efforts made by our Konica Minolta volunteers is bringing cheer to others this holiday season, which is the ultimate gift." said Lynne Algrant, CEO Bergen Volunteer Center.

In addition to volunteerism, Konica Minolta also supports many national non-profit organizations including the National Kidney Foundation, The Blue Angels Foundation and Books for Kids through various fundraisers and corporate contributions.

About Konica Minolta

