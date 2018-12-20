20/12/2018 15:15:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 7.5kVA 240/480V Explosion Proof Transformer

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting and equipment, released a single-phase transformer with a C1D1 explosion proof enclosure for use in hazardous locations. This indoor/outdoor transformer is 7.5kVA rated and provide operators with protection against critical equipment failures and increased reliability.

The ETX-480.1P-7.5KVA-120 from Larson Electronics is a single-phase explosion proof transformer with a 7.5KVA rating. This transformer has a primary voltage of 240/280V and a secondary voltage of 120/240V. This unit has 180 °C insulation with a 115 °C temperature rise.

This transformer is enclosed in a Class I Divisions 1 & 2 Groups C and D, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 Groups E, F and G rated enclosure. This enclosure is also NEMA 4X rated, which offers watertight protection and corrosion resistance, ideal for use indoors and outdoors

The ETX-480.1P-7.5KVA-120 transformer provides reliability, efficiency, critical equipment failure protection. The housing is constructed of cast aluminum and contains a two-winding primary and secondary configuration and reverse connectables. Also included are electrostatically shielded components and wire leads connection. This explosion proof unit is equipped with one 3/4" NPT input and one ¾” NPT output hub, which are factory tapped to allow conduit entry into the enclosure, and is floor or wall mount compatible.

“This explosion proof transformer is environmentally friendly and provides operators with powerful energy, without the high costs,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The winding material improves performance, close tolerances used during manufacturing eliminate burrs, and both units have low heat emissions which cut the costs of cooling.”               

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57599a1d-3799-4933-88d2-2e488808e0cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/230d0e2f-8b4d-4329-a681-e0cdd2d8ce0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef09f93c-6578-4b46-becb-db63aa68de29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc5b294f-9255-4518-8d3f-5b44e7c5a410

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
18
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
15
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
Qustodio Invites Startups Threatened by Kajeet Inc. to Join in Defensive Action
15:58
OMXC25 Futures – Liquidity Provider Program extended (132/18)
15:57
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
15:53
Chris J. Osentowski Named Division Chief Development Officer at HCA Houston Healthcare
15:53
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
15:53
NV5 Announces $15 Million in Program Management Wins in Ohio, Colorado, and California
15:48
Fusion Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Leadership Award
15:47
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
15:44
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 16:16:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-20 17:16:14 - 2018-12-20 16:16:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY