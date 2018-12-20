Larson Electronics LLC Releases 7.5kVA 240/480V Explosion Proof Transformer

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting and equipment, released a single-phase transformer with a C1D1 explosion proof enclosure for use in hazardous locations. This indoor/outdoor transformer is 7.5kVA rated and provide operators with protection against critical equipment failures and increased reliability.

The ETX-480.1P-7.5KVA-120 from Larson Electronics is a single-phase explosion proof transformer with a 7.5KVA rating. This transformer has a primary voltage of 240/280V and a secondary voltage of 120/240V. This unit has 180 °C insulation with a 115 °C temperature rise.

This transformer is enclosed in a Class I Divisions 1 & 2 Groups C and D, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 Groups E, F and G rated enclosure. This enclosure is also NEMA 4X rated, which offers watertight protection and corrosion resistance, ideal for use indoors and outdoors

The ETX-480.1P-7.5KVA-120 transformer provides reliability, efficiency, critical equipment failure protection. The housing is constructed of cast aluminum and contains a two-winding primary and secondary configuration and reverse connectables. Also included are electrostatically shielded components and wire leads connection. This explosion proof unit is equipped with one 3/4" NPT input and one ¾” NPT output hub, which are factory tapped to allow conduit entry into the enclosure, and is floor or wall mount compatible.

“This explosion proof transformer is environmentally friendly and provides operators with powerful energy, without the high costs,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The winding material improves performance, close tolerances used during manufacturing eliminate burrs, and both units have low heat emissions which cut the costs of cooling.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57599a1d-3799-4933-88d2-2e488808e0cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/230d0e2f-8b4d-4329-a681-e0cdd2d8ce0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef09f93c-6578-4b46-becb-db63aa68de29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc5b294f-9255-4518-8d3f-5b44e7c5a410