Mizuho Hires Josh Weismer as Head of US Equity Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Josh Weismer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of US Equity Capital Markets. Weismer is based in New York and reports to Andrew Dewing, Head of Banking.

“Capital markets activity among our specialty areas of TMT, healthcare, energy, utilities, industrials and consumer is growing quickly for us,” said Dewing. “Josh brings the experience, knowledge, and relationships to create funding solutions for companies looking to leverage opportunities in the markets.”

Weismer has 20 years of banking experience and joins from Scotiabank, where he served as Head of US Equity Capital Markets.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

