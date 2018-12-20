20/12/2018 15:04:08

Mizuho Hires Josh Weismer as Head of US Equity Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Mizuho Americas today announced that Josh Weismer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of US Equity Capital Markets. Weismer is based in New York and reports to Andrew Dewing, Head of Banking.

“Capital markets activity among our specialty areas of TMT, healthcare, energy, utilities, industrials and consumer is growing quickly for us,” said Dewing. “Josh brings the experience, knowledge, and relationships to create funding solutions for companies looking to leverage opportunities in the markets.”

Weismer has 20 years of banking experience and joins from Scotiabank, where he served as Head of US Equity Capital Markets.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho’s operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2017, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhocbus.com

Laura London

Assistant Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1- 212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhocbus.com

P.J. Kinsella

Paragon Public Relations

+1-646-558-6226

pj@paragonpr.com    

