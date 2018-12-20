Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Footway Group to First North

Stockholm, December 20, 2018— Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Footway Group AB’s class B shares* (short name: FOOT B) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Footway Group (“Footway”) belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 84th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets** in 2018.

Founded in 2010, Footway is a Swedish e-commerce company focusing exclusively on selling shoes. The company currently sells a wide range of different shoe brands to customers in eleven European countries. Footway has 34 employees and is headquartered in Kista, with its central warehouse located in Helsingborg. In 2017, Footway reported revenues of 505 million SEK, representing an annual growth of 46.9 percent. For more information, please visit www.footway.se.

"We are pleased to have completed the listing of our B-share,” said Daniel Mühlbach, CEO of Footway. “We are facing the next step in the company's development and believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the current online growth's and win further market shares. I look forward to developing Footway and create value together with our customers, the team and shareholders.”

”We are excited that Footway has successfully listed its class B shares on Nasdaq First North,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. “Footway is yet another example of a digital growth company leveraging Nasdaq First North as a platform for future expansion, and we look forward to supporting the company for many more years to come.”

Footway Group AB has appointed Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag as the Certified Adviser.

* Footway has had preference shares listed on Nasdaq First North since July 13th, 2015. **Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.