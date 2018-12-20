1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
John H. Johnson Agrees to Become Permanent Chief Executive Officer of Melinta Therapeutics
4
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
5
Auransa Enters into Exclusive Licensing Agreement with China Oncology Focus Limited, an Affiliate of Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings, for Rights to AU018 in Greater China and Southeast Asia
1
2
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
5
Burnham Benefits Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS)
2
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
3
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
4
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Over the Marriott-Starwood Data Breach
5
BeiGene Announces Updated Phase 1A/1B Data on Tislelizumab Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress