NOVAGOLD Receives Recognition for Corporate Excellence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to report that it received the 2018 Platinum Award for Corporate Excellence for designing the Donlin Gold project, located in southwestern Alaska. The award, given by the American Exploration and Mining Association (AEMA), is in recognition of NOVAGOLD’s strong culture of safety, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

"NOVAGOLD is honored to receive this important award," said Ron Rimelman, NOVAGOLD’s Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability. "We would like to thank our partners, Barrick Gold, and two Alaska Native Corporations, Calista Corporation ("Calista") and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), as well as the Donlin Gold LLC team in Alaska for their extraordinary work and commitment to the project."

"Receipt of the first ever Record of Decision that was delivered jointly by two federal agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (the "Corps") and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), marked a major milestone in advancing Donlin Gold, one of the largest and highest-grade known open-pit gold deposits in the world," added Mr. Rimelman.

NOVAGOLD would like to thank AEMA for this special recognition. Our success would not have been possible without the tremendous support and commitment from the community of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region, Calista and TKC, the Donlin Gold team, our partner Barrick, and the dedicated professionals from the Corps and BLM.

About NOVAGOLD

NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated resource categories, inclusive of proven and probable reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.2 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories on a 100% basis),1 Donlin Gold is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open pit gold deposits in the world. According to the Second Updated Feasibility Study (as defined below), once in production, Donlin Gold is expected to produce an average of more than one million ounces per year over a 27-year mine life on a 100% basis. The Donlin Gold project has substantial exploration potential beyond the designed footprint which currently covers only three kilometers of an approximately eight-kilometer long gold-bearing trend. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on state permitting, optimization work, community outreach and workforce development in preparation for the construction and operation of this top tier project. With a strong balance sheet, NOVAGOLD is well-positioned to complete permitting and advance optimization efforts at the Donlin Gold project.

Scientific and Technical Information

Some scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the “Donlin Creek Gold Project Alaska, USA NI 43-101 Technical Report on Second Updated Feasibility Study” prepared by AMEC with an effective date of November 18, 2011, as amended January 20, 2012 (the “Second Updated Feasibility Study”). Kirk Hanson, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, North America, (AMEC, Reno), and Gordon Seibel, R.M. SME, Principal Geologist, (AMEC, Reno) are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the independent technical report, each of whom are independent “qualified persons” as defined by NI 43-101.

Clifford Krall, P.E., who is the Mine Engineering Manager for NOVAGOLD and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the Donlin Gold project contained in this press release.

1 Donlin Gold data as per the second updated feasibility study effective November 18, 2011, as amended January 20, 2012. Donlin Gold measured resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and indicated resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis. Mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).