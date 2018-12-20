20/12/2018 22:46:32

President Signs Farm Bill, Hemp Legalization to Impact New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Health, New Mexico’s #1 Cannabis Company with a nationwide presence, has expanded its operations to include the cultivation and production of hemp biomass.

The provider, which has been awarded continual production licenses to grow hemp in both Bernalillo and Tularosa, New Mexico, will initially be dedicating a total of 872,000 square feet to hemp cultivation. The Tularosa campus will be a premier hub for cannabis commerce, where all parts of the cannabis plant will be processed into refined products such as therapeutic oils, fibers, and feed.

Nationally, President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill Thursday, which permanently removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. The bill altered the language of a major drug law which had not been changed for 50 years.

From now on, hemp will be forever treated as an agricultural commodity rather than a controlled substance. Previously, hemp was deemed a controlled substance because it comes from the same plant species as high-THC cannabis.

The Farm Bill also legalized interstate commerce of hemp products, allowed hemp farmers to access crop insurance, and granted State and Tribal governments the ability to impose separate requirements on the production and sale of hemp products.

With the addition of legalized hemp at the state level in New Mexico, medical cannabis producers will have the opportunity to become fully vertically integrated operators, as the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act intended. 

“By expanding our operations from solely medical cannabis to hemp cultivation and production, we look forward to providing medicine to meet each patient’s needs while also serving everyday consumers,” said Duke Rodriguez, CEO and President of Ultra Health®.

Contact:

 Marissa Novel 480-404-6699

marissa@ultrahealth.com

   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c28f131-021d-4077-8aa9-5907c26611fe

UHVerticalLogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
19 Dec
I:DAX
FED +0,25% var jo ventet  og et økonomisk sundhedstegn, lærte jeg engang, og FED har nu demonstreret..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Squirrel AI Learning Attends Machines Learning-Summit 2018 on Invitation, Interpreting the Disruptive Innovation of AI+ Education
3
Agria Announces Divestment Agreement with Ngai Tahu
4
WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira to Present at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019
5
Squirrel AI Learning Appears at World Summit AI. Founder Derek Haoyang Li Presents How AI Revolutionizes Traditional Education

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:32
PLx Pharma Inc. Announces $15 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing
00:30
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
00:09
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
00:08
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year
00:02
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
00:00
Guardant Health to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
20 Dec
Revolution Lighting Technologies Transaction Committee Retains Financial Advisor
20 Dec
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value
20 Dec
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Makes an Announcement Regarding Preferred Dividends

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 00:49:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-21 01:49:31 - 2018-12-21 00:49:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY