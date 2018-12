RESTAMAX PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Restamax Plc's name to NoHo Partners Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 27 December 2018. At the same time Company’s trading code will be changed from RESTA to NOHO, and the issuer code from RES to NOHO.

Company’s name is NoHo Partners Oyj in Finnish.