RushNet, Inc. (RSHN) And XYZ Hemp, Inc. (GRPS) Announce the Engagement of Prominent DC Lobbyist to Secure Substantial Public Grant Money and Earmarks

Palm Coast, FL, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RushNet, Inc. (OTC Pink: RSHN) and XYZ Hemp Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) jointly announce the engagement of a prominent DC lobbyist firm to secure substantial public grant money for two initiatives now being pursued by its newly acquired company, GreatRateFreight, Inc. They also announce a separate initiative, with the same firm, to secure, as part of the farm bill, earmarks for a unique, patent pending, disease control technology.

Coinciding with the progress of the farm bill and its inevitable passage in the Senate and having previously passed the House of Representatives, we have engaged a prominent Washington DC lobbyist. We are seeking substantial funding (approximately $77,000,000), as public grant money or through an earmark or a plus-up, for four separate initiatives, including for:

Our disease control initiative – exploiting our nonexclusive joint venture participant’s unique patent pending for Pathogen Control (including with regard to hemp and cannabis plants) - this is a rhamnolipid (a biosurfactant and a chemical that is secreted from the bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa) action against pathogens affecting the cannabis and citrus industries, including the hemp Canker. It operates by destabilizing the cell wall of the pathogen. Hemp Canker which already plagues South American hemp, is resistant to current pesticides. The Rhamnolipid Liposome and Rhamnolipid Peptide applications are the “Next Generation” of non-toxic applications that are potent and adaptable. These applications are 100% environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and biodegradable. It has been shown to be highly effective against:

Citrus Greening or “HLB,” short for Huanglongbing disease which infects citrus trees with the deadly bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter.

Citrus Canker also known as the Asiatic Citrus Canker “ACC” is a disease from the bacteria Xanthomonas axonopodis.

As part of our joint venture, this company will further develop and perfect this bioreactor technology and software automation, for application and use of this Biosurfactant repellent, in a cost-efficient manner. This should replace the use of Synthetic surfactants which have serious ecological impacts. In its final iteration, it will employ Artificial Intelligence, Cantilever and Test Strip Technology, including robots to administer the biosurfactant applications.

This funding will enable the company to produce rhamnolipids commercially at any ratio from mono- to di-rhamnolipid with no by-products. Its costs are competitive with other surfactant-based products. Rhamnolipids are biodegradable, non-toxic to the environment, renewable from nature, and registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”).

This prominent DC lobbyist firm has confirmed that there is currently substantial support for “significant funding in the farm bill, for this initiative.”

Separately, the same prominent DC lobbyist firm was engaged to secure public grant money for two initiatives now being sought by our newly acquired company, GreatRateFreight, Inc. Based on the lobbyist’s extensive experience and success working in Washington on important issues, the principal has indicated that there is support for funding for these initiatives in amounts that could approach $100 million or more from Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, FEMA and others.

In its pledge to truckers, GreatRateFreight is dedicated to increasing the participating truckers' income by dramatically reducing brokerage fees. Empowering truckers financially and politically is the initiative charged to the lobbyist team who feel, “With a strong level of confidence,” that “substantial funds for the logistics operations and for the FEMA response initiative by independent truckers will be available starting within 3 months.” The head lobbyist Washington DC is seeking a grant of approximately $50,000,000 for this initiative. Given the political significance of so many truckers, and being an under-represented segment of the economy, financial support for this beleaguered segment of small business owners is likely.

He went on to clarify “Based on my extensive experience and success working in Washington on important issues, I know there is support for funding in amounts that could approach $100 million or more from Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, FEMA, for these very important initiatives.” Members of Congress and Senators support our efforts to do this important work.

RushNet Inc. CEO Frank DeAngelo further discusses the advantage to shareholders of RushNet and XYZHemp. “This financial windfall will be a tremendous boon to the company and shareholders alike, particularly with the absence of any dilution. Rest assured, we are in this to benefit independent truckers and make trucking great again! We are not just creating jobs, but economic enhancement of existing jobs. And perhaps the best thing is that, other than the fees to the firm, which fees have already been paid, we have no cost and no dilution.” Mr. DeAngelo continued, “We intend to secure as much of this funding as possible and in as soon as 90 days to support these important initiatives.”

According to Chuck Balandrin, C.E.O. of GreatRateFreight Inc. & President and National Spokesperson for the Truckers Coalition of North America, “We have made great progress on the GreatRateFreight logistics technology. Our analysis reveals that our target market for this logistics technology exceeds 7,000,000 truckers. The second initiative, which the lobbyist feels a likely $50,000,000 grant from FEMA regards our soon to be launched Freedom Fleet Initiative. Our select group of volunteer truckers will be well positioned and well equipped to respond to emergencies for FEMA, with our specifically redesigned trucks. We will truly enhance the economics for participating truckers. With the grants, we hope to establish our veterans first program, which will be dedicated to the creation of small businesses for the most deserved segment of our society, our heroes, our veterans. We will train them to become truck drivers.”

“With a likely $100,000,000 combined cash infusion, we anticipate that GreatRateFreight will have a value in excess of that amount,” stated Richard E Goulding MD, Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Officer. He went on to qualify that RushNet’s equity participation in GreatRateFreight is equal to that of XYZ Hemp Inc. (GRPS).

About RushNet, Inc.: RushNet, Inc. is an edibles and beverage based company with stand-alone products, including most enhanced with CBD. Currently, we have developed 12 products that will take advantage of the natural and non-GMO grow, pristine mineral water enhancement and natural CBD.

About XYZ Hemp Inc., formerly Gold River Production Services, Inc.: XYZ Hemp is a top of the line medical CBD company. With innovative products targeting specific disease states as supplements, XYZ Hemp, along with RushNet, is poised to take CBD to the next level. With two of its top officials being not only M.D.'s but well-versed in the field of cannabis, a team of scientists and technical experts have joined forces to utilize all that CBD has to offer.

About the joint venture between XYZ Hemp Inc. and RushNet, Inc.: This joint venture is a unique effort to secure all areas of hemp production from cultivation to extraction and retail with an emphasis on unique products and high-quality CBD. RushNet is more focused on product development, particularly beverages. XYZ Hemp addresses the more scientific elements of these pursuits. Together, they are able to facilitate the vertical integration envisioned. Both are acquiring and joint venturing with companies in all aspects of the cannabis field as they jointly pursue a full integration cannabis and hemp business model.

