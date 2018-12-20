SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY EIX ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018

Get additional information about EIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

Class Period: April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about CMCM: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com