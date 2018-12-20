20/12/2018 19:59:04

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY EIX ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content
12:25 - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron,..
19 Dec - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
19 Dec - 
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018

Get additional information about EIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

Class Period: April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about CMCM: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:59 EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY EIX ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Dec TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Dec EIX
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Dec EIX
EIX ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – EIX
18 Dec EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Edison International (EIX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 15, 2019
16 Dec BA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, BA, CMCM and TDOC
14 Dec EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Edison International of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EIX
14 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Dec EIX
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Edison International To Contact The Firm
13 Dec EIX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
3
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Related stock quotes

Edison International 58.26 -0.3% Stock price decreasing
Cheetah Mobile Inc Ameri.. 6.370 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Altice USA Inc Class A 16.36 -3.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
21:05
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Appointment of Randy Riffle As Executive Vice President And Chief Credit Officer of First Financial Northwest Bank
21:05
Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation
21:05
Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of its Water Infrastructure Asset Divestiture
21:04
MERGER ALERT – BLMT and GPIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
21:01
RBBN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ribbon Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses – RBBN
21:01
Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ APL-2 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of C3 Glomerulopathy
21:01
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units
21:00
MERGER ALERT – SPA and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 21:24:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-20 22:24:26 - 2018-12-20 21:24:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY