SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSANY TS MAR LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

Class Period: December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018

Get additional information about NSANY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tenaris-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Class Period: November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018

Get additional information about MAR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2017 IPO

Get additional information about LOMA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

