20/12/2018 13:11:00

Terminus Broadens Data Integration & Engagement Capabilities with New Account-Based Marketing Platform Release

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminus, the #1 rated account-based marketing (ABM) execution platform, today announces new features and integrations that extend the ability of B2B marketers to unify their account intelligence and better orchestrate multi-channel engagement. The Terminus platform is purpose-built to empower marketing teams to easily build, operate and measure scalable account-based initiatives that drive quality revenue growth. These new data capabilities enable marketers to better identify and target ideal accounts based on behavior, intent and engagement. Additional features enhance the ability to consistently engage decision-makers at target accounts across geographies and throughout the buying process.

“Terminus is a true account-based command center,” said Daniel Englebretson, director of integrated marketing at Phononic. “By combining our own behavioral data with third-party intent and measuring engagement at the account level, Terminus provides us an incredibly easy way to identify our best-fit target accounts and build our account-based programs around creating interest and engagement across their buying center.”

The new release delivers platform integrations and new engagement features within the Terminus TEAM framework (Target-Engage-Activate-Measure). The new data integrations tie directly into the Terminus Account Hub, powered by the company’s Account Graph. This technology assimilates marketers’ data with third-party sources to provide a 360 degree view of account propensity based on behavior, intent and engagement metrics. The technology facilitates account selection, engagement outreach, lead-to-account mapping and program measurement within the Terminus account-based platform. The solution also now enables more robust orchestration of engagement actions across global ad networks and brings account re-targeting capabilities to broaden reach with target accounts that are showing engagement on your website.

“The Terminus platform has evolved dramatically with the full integration of the BrightFunnel technology to our solution,” said Bryan Brown, chief product officer at Terminus. “We are really excited to extend this platform from its initial launch earlier this year to incorporate new data sets and help marketers easily drive and measure engagement within their absolute best target accounts.”

Integrated Account Intelligence: Turn Rich Data into Actionable Account Segments

Terminus Account Graph now enables marketers to enrich their data with improved account intelligence, instantly delivering better account targeting and segmentation.

This firmographic data can be combined with other custom data points, Terminus-provided web engagement data, and third-party fit and intent data feeds to offer the most comprehensive account targeting abilities in market. These data feeds include a native integration with Bombora’s industry leading intent data, alerting marketing to buying signals earlier than ever before.

Deeper Digital Advertising with In-Platform Retargeting and International Display Advertising

Terminus has also released extensions to its leading account-based advertising solution to unify more marketing orchestration and measurement. With Terminus account-based retargeting, marketers are able to focus retargeting efforts and budget on site visitors that show best-fit and are most engaged, maximizing retargeting efficiency.

Terminus also released international account-based display advertising which, combined with existing global Linkedin advertising, now provides a single command center for teams reaching buyers on a global basis.

Activate Sales with Engagement Signals on Specific Products, Topics and More

Terminus Engagement Models enable marketers to deliver valuable engagement intelligence to their sales teams in the form of Engagement Spikes - customized alerts that identify when an account is showing unusually high activity across digital marketing channels. With this release, marketers are now able to alert sales on the specific product, service, or topic an account is spiking on, to drive more personalized, precision-timed outreach.

To learn more, or to request a demo, please visit www.Terminus.com.

About Terminus

Founded in 2014, Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement. The company delivers an account-based marketing (ABM) command center that enables B2B marketers to identify and prioritize target accounts, engage them across multiple channels, provide actionable insights to sales, and measure the success of their account-based programs. Enterprise and growth-stage companies such as Salesforce, NetSuite, WP Engine, and Snowflake Computing use Terminus as a foundational platform for ABM.

Contact: Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com | 480.540.6496

Terminus-Logo-1920x1080.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
18
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
15
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:16
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:15
Electra Meccanica Provides Production Update for Model SOLO EV’s From High-Volume Manufacturing Facility
14:15
AMD to Join NASDAQ-100 Index
14:13
Net Asset Value(s)
14:08
Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2018
14:06
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:05
Arcadia Data Ranked as Best Big Data Analytics Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services Big Data Analytics Market Study
14:01
Naked Brand Group Limited Reports First Half Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
14:00
Jobvite Receives Multiple Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards for Candidate-Centric Recruiting Innovation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 14:34:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-20 15:34:26 - 2018-12-20 14:34:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY