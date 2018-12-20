20/12/2018 16:48:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
19 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares
18 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares
17 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 20

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 December 2018 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its £1 billion share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 14 December 2017.    

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 150,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 20 December 2018

Average price paid per Share: 1619.2887 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 1601.0000 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 1635.0000 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited        

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 477,819,193 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 21,406,519 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 477,819,193 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2012181645-03F8_Ashtead_Buyback_Detailed_Transactions_181220_CC.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations+44 (0)20 7726 9700

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:48 E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
19 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
18 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
17 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
27 Nov E:AHT
Notice of Results
26 Oct E:AHT
Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography
5
Heartland Bank to Accept Franklin County Property Tax Payments

Related stock quotes

Ashtead Group PLC ORD 10.. 1,607.50 -3.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:35
Caavo Brings Your TV into Your Smart Home with IFTTT
17:31
PURA - Puration 2018 Sales Exceed $1 Million Goal With 2019 Goal Set At $5 Million and NOUV Dividend Coming Sooner Than Planned
17:30
Odaseva Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
17:30
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4 Cent Dividend Increase
17:29
DALBAR Announces 2018 Best-In-Class Annuity Service Providers
17:25
Transaction in Own Shares
17:20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
17:20
Liberty Property Trust Updates 2018 Capital Activity
17:19
Trilio Named a Finalist for “Most Promising Start-Up” in the 2018-19 Cloud Awards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 December 2018 17:59:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-20 18:59:08 - 2018-12-20 17:59:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY