TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 19, 2018 that on the same day Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows:
PDMR
Number of
Common Shares
Acquired
Price
($CDN)
Number of Common
Shares held following the
transaction
% of Company's
issued share capital
held
|Steven Sinclair
|20,000
|$2.287
|50,000
|0.069%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Steven Sinclair
2
Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
|
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($CDN) Volume
|
|
|2.2796 10,000
|
|
|2.2946 10,000
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|
|
|Aggregated volume -
|20,000 common shares
|
|Aggregated price
|$2.287 CDN per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 19, 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Toronto Stock Exchange
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site: https://www.trans-globe.com
|
|
TransGlobe Energy
|
|Via FTI Consulting
|Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|Randy Neely, President
|
www.trans-globe.com
|Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)
|
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|
|
|James Asensio
|
|
|
|
|
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)
|
|+44 (0) 207 448 0200
|Jonathan Wright
|
|
|
|
|
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|
|+44 (0) 203 727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|
|
|Genevieve Ryan
|
transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
|
|
|
PDF available: https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7f700d34-fcb5-4969-82b8-9dc77d63ead2
