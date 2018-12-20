TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 19, 2018 that on the same day Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Number of Common Shares Acquired Price ($CDN) Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Steven Sinclair 20,000 $2.287 50,000 0.069%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Steven Sinclair 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($CDN) Volume 2.2796 10,000 2.2946 10,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 20,000 common shares Aggregated price $2.287 CDN per share f) Date of the transaction December 19, 2018 g) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Telephone: 403.264.9888 Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com Web site: https://www.trans-globe.com

