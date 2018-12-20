20/12/2018 07:00:00

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 19, 2018 that on the same day Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR

Number of

 Common Shares

 Acquired

Price

 ($CDN)

Number of Common

 Shares held following the

transaction

% of Company's

issued share capital

held

Steven Sinclair20,000$2.28750,0000.069%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of PDMR

a)NameSteven Sinclair

2

Reason for the notification

 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification

3

Details of the issuer

 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03

4

Details of the transaction(s)

 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price ($CDN)               Volume

  2.2796                         10,000
  2.2946                         10,000
e)Aggregated information - 
 Aggregated volume -20,000 common shares
 Aggregated price$2.287 CDN per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 19, 2018
g)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 403.264.9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: https://www.trans-globe.com

  

