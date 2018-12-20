Vinotemp Private Reserve Series 188-Bottle Wine Cooler Recognized with 2018 GOOD DESIGN Award

Rancho Dominguez, California , Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinotemp ®, the recognized leader in architectural wine storage solutions and cooling technology, today announced that its Private Reserve Series 188-Bottle Wine Cooler has been recognized with a 2018 GOOD DESIGN® award – the most prestigious, recognized, and oldest Design Awards program organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.

“Vinotemp is honored to be recognized with the prestigious 2018 GOOD DESIGN award because it’s a testament to our dedication to smart design,” states India Hynes, CEO of Vinotemp. “The Private Reserve Series 188-Bottle Wine Cooler was designed to elevate not just the overall aesthetic of wine coolers, but also that of the environment, commercial or residential, where the cooler is installed.”

Designed to meet a growing market demand for design-forward, large volume, cooled wine storage solutions, the award-winning Private Reserve Series 188-Bottle Wine Cooler offers:

New Technology: Industry first, patent pending Backlit ® interior lighting. The cooler is equipped with three different LED options – Heliotrope, Amber and Vinotemp BioBlu™ (an option that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional as it helps reduce the growth of bacteria) – which can be custom selected at any given time.

Innovative Design: Industry first, patent pending stainless steel gliding wine racks cradle bottles so the labels of the wine stored are front facing, adding to the cooler’s unique visual appeal.

Innovative Engineering: A vibration-damping design better protects the cooler’s contents and the cooler is engineered for both low energy consumption and low noise.

Customizable Temperature Control: An adjustable 23-degree temperature range (41-64°F) allows collectors to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines.

Easy Installation: Front vented and designed for built-in or freestanding installation, the cooler makes it simple for commercial and residential environments alike to add proper storage for up to 15 cases of wine.

Winning products and graphics for the 2018 GOOD DESIGN awards can be viewed at the Museum’s websites at good-designawards.com, chi-athenaeum.org and europeanarch.eu, and visit vinotemp.com to learn more about the Private Reserve Series 188-Botte Wine Cooler.

About Vinotemp®

For 30 years Vinotemp® has manufactured custom wood wine cabinets, wine racks, wine cellars, and cooling systems and is the leading distributor of wine coolers, beverage coolers, wine dispensers, wine accessories, Brama appliances by Vinotemp, and more. Close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have resulted in Vinotemp’s ability to offer diversified wine storage solutions utilized residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting Vinotemp.com . Find Vinotemp on Facebook.com/Vinotemp and Twitter @Vinotemp .

