Associa Hill Country’s Vice President of Operations Re-elected to Serve on Community Associations Institute - Austin Chapter Board of Directors

Austin, TX, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country (AHC) vice president of operations, Christine Gamache, CMCA®, AMS®, has been re-elected to serve on the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Austin chapter board of directors for the 2019-2021 term.

Community Associations Institute (CAI) is an international membership organization that provides information, education, and resources to all those involved in community association governance and management. CAI's 35,000-plus members include homeowner volunteer leaders, community managers, association management firms, and other professionals who provide products and services to associations.

Ms. Gamache has more than 16 years of community management experience. She currently serves as the branch’s vice president of operations and is responsible for operations and oversight of the community management team. Ms. Gamache has been a member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Austin chapter since 2002 and has served on the board since 2015. She has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) and Association Management Specialists (AMS) designations and was awarded the Manager of Excellence award in 2011 and 2013 by the CAI.

“This past term, Christine has played an important role as secretary of the CAI board of directors. Her vast industry experience and commitment to giving 100 percent truly makes her an asset to the CAI and to the AHC team,” stated Erin Bertollini, Associa Hill Country president. “We are proud of her re-election and know she will continue to excel throughout the new term.”

