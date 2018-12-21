21/12/2018 00:42:25

Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital

ABERDEEN, Wash., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQB: PFLC), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific, today announced that it will donate the Naselle branch building at 309 Knappton Road to the nearby Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics.  The branch building is approximately 2,000 square-feet and is slated to close on February 1, 2019, with customer accounts consolidated into the nearby Bank of the Pacific branches in Coastal Washington and Oregon.  An automated teller machine (ATM) will be retained at the building site.

The medical clinic in Naselle is presently located in a 1,000 square foot mobile home, approximately 2 miles from the new building.  It has been part of the Naselle community for over 35 years.  The new location offers twice the much-needed space, which will be a tremendous asset to patients in the community.  In addition, the medical clinic will benefit from the increased visibility adjacent to other Naselle businesses.  The vision of the hospital and medical clinics is to continue to provide high-quality routine and critical health care services to the rural communities they service.

“As a community bank, we are delighted to be able to support our community by gifting this building to Ocean Beach Hospital, which provides essential medical and health services to the community,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “As we lamented closing the Naselle branch, we wanted to continue supporting the community. Ocean Beach Hospital needs the additional space and they will also benefit from a more visible location.”

“We are honored to accept this gift from Bank of the Pacific,” said Larry Cohen, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics.  “We are very appreciative of the Bank for this generous donation.  We are excited about the opportunity to create an updated care site and continue servicing the Naselle community with medical care in a more visible location and in the area’s commercial hub.  Ocean Beach Hospital and its medical clinics provide access to both routine and critical health care services for the people who live, work and play in our community.  Our mission is to improve the health and the well-being of the people who are in our care.”

“In addition to donating the building to Ocean Beach Hospital, we are also mindful of the importance of banking in the community.  As such, we will be upgrading the existing ATM with deposit taking capabilities in its current location, allowing our customers to maintain their relationship with the bank while making deposits and withdrawals at their convenience,” added Portmann.

ABOUT OCEAN BEACH HOSPITAL

Ocean Beach Hospital was founded in 1934 and is community-owned and operated as a public hospital district.  It is governed by an elected board of commissioners.  They are a Level IV Trauma Hospital and a Level III Stroke Hospital, and are members of the Washington State Hospital Association, Washington Rural Health Collaborative, Washington Rural Health Association, CHOICE/Cascade Pacific Action Alliance, Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts and Pacific County EDC.

Ocean Beach Hospital is a critical access hospital, a designation developed to ensure continued access to high-quality healthcare for rural communities.  They are licensed for 25 inpatient beds, and operate an active swing bed program, allowing patient rooms to transition between acute care and skilled care services.  Ocean Beach Hospital is among the largest employers in Pacific County, Washington, with physicians and staff at our hospital and clinics numbering over 180 people.  See www.oceanbeachhospital.com.

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At September 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of $937 million and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Tacoma and Burlington in Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

Contact:

Denise Portmann, President & CEO

Pacific Financial Corporation

Bank of the Pacific

360.537.4061

pfc logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
19 Dec
I:DAX
FED +0,25% var jo ventet  og et økonomisk sundhedstegn, lærte jeg engang, og FED har nu demonstreret..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Squirrel AI Learning Attends Machines Learning-Summit 2018 on Invitation, Interpreting the Disruptive Innovation of AI+ Education
2
WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira to Present at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019
3
Squirrel AI Learning Appears at World Summit AI. Founder Derek Haoyang Li Presents How AI Revolutionizes Traditional Education
4
Arcadia Data Ranked as Best Big Data Analytics Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services Big Data Analytics Market Study
5
InsurTech investment doubles in Q3; parametric cover in focus

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:05
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
01:30
China Gold International Announces Loan Agreement and Deposit Services Agreement with Related Party
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY)
00:42
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
00:32
PLx Pharma Inc. Announces $15 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing
00:30
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
00:09
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
00:08
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year
00:02
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 02:31:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-21 03:31:33 - 2018-12-21 02:31:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY