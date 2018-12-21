21/12/2018 19:00:00

Barrett Lo and Lincoln Property Company Launch Lincoln Boulevard

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Lo Visionary Development and Lincoln Property Company today announced the launch of Lincoln Boulevard, a new property management firm serving Milwaukee and Wisconsin. The new alliance combines the expertise of a top management firm in the country, Lincoln Property Company, with the expertise of Milwaukee’s leading multi-family developer. Through this relationship, Lincoln will bring its services to Milwaukee for the first time, beginning with the Barrett Lo properties in February 2019.

“This is an exciting new enterprise for Barrett Lo and for Milwaukee,” said Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development. “We are excited to bring world-class property management services to our residents and to the Milwaukee market through Lincoln Boulevard. I can think of no better partner in this effort than Lincoln Property Company.”

Barrett Lo is a leading developer in Milwaukee, having completed numerous developments in Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin, including the Moderne and Emerald Row, with the Couture, Parterre and more apartments underway. It currently has more than 1,000 units under management and preleasing activity.

Lincoln Property Company is one of the nation’s leading property management firms with nearly 200,000 apartment units under management and more than 5,000 associates. Lincoln Property Company has a reputation for providing best-in-class service for residents and property owners. With Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln will combine its national management expertise with local staff to maintain the hometown presence and boutique management style that residents at Barrett Lo properties have come to expect.

“The Lincoln Property Company family is proud to partner with Barrett Lo Visionary Development,” said Lincoln Property Company Senior Vice President Bruce Webster.  “Together we share a commitment to delivering excellence for our residents. I’m confident that Lincoln Boulevard will be a game-changer for Milwaukee’s multi-family market.”

Beginning in February 2019, Lincoln Boulevard will be the exclusive property manager of the Barrett Lo Milwaukee portfolio. Over time, it will continue to expand its services throughout the southeastern Wisconsin market.

About Barrett Lo Visionary Development

Barrett Lo Visionary Development is a national real estate investment and development company located in Milwaukee with a focus on market rate and luxury mixed-use developments that transform the landscape of a city and bring vitality to communities. Boldness, confidence and vision are the cornerstones in Barrett Lo’s development of destinations – not just buildings. For more information, past, current and future projects, visit www.barrettlo.com.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. With over five decades as an industry leader, Lincoln now manages over 190,000 multifamily units, has developed over 210,000 units and is one of the largest operators of Military housing in the United States. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information regarding Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com.

For more information:

James Madlom, (414) 390-5500

jmadlom@muellercommunications.com

Lincoln_Property_Company_Color_NEW_Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
3
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
4
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
5
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:03
Dynacor Produces 6,277 Ounces of Gold in November
19:00
Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
19:00
Barrett Lo and Lincoln Property Company Launch Lincoln Boulevard
19:00
Shangela, Alec Mapa to Host the 2019 GayVN Awards, Presented by ManyVids
18:59
Eckrich® and Jewel-Osco Partner to Commemorate Local Veterans at Chicago Bulls Game
18:55
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
18:55
Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Adjustment to Previously Disclosed Unaudited Retained Earnings and Net Income
18:44
Market Guide focused on Talent Acquisition Applications released by Gartner, Separating Recruiting from HR Technologies
18:44
Com-Guard.com, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Tautachrome Inc. (TTCM) for $1.1M

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 19:30:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-21 20:30:55 - 2018-12-21 19:30:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY