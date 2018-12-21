21/12/2018 19:27:35

Bonify Selects RavenQuest to Provide Management Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) – (CSE: RQB, OTCQB: RVVQF, Frankfurt: 1IT) announces it has been retained by Canadian Licensed Producer, Bonify. RavenQuest will provide comprehensive management services including operational direction and oversight to Bonify’s 320,000 square foot cannabis production facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

RavenQuest has a lengthy history as a leading consultant in the Canadian cannabis space and has been retained for the purposes of maintaining compliance with Health Canada regulations and improving and streamlining production operations.

Bonify Chairman, Jeffery Dyck, stated that “Bonify’s board has complete confidence in RavenQuest’s ability to implement industry best standards of operation and production.  We take organization culture very seriously and have selected, in RavenQuest, the industry leader in cannabis operational expertise so that Bonify can emerge as a top level producer as we move forward.”

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development.  RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.  RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal’s McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant.  The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of 

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

“George Robinson”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications – 604-484-1230

Neither Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the development of licensed cannabis production facilities, the production and supply of cannabis to the BCLDB, the launch of consumer cannabis brands and the development of partnerships with Indigenous communities.  The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

