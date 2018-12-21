21/12/2018 23:10:30

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU).  Our investigation concerns whether Immunomedics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.”  The article reported, in part, that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations—including its handling of a data integrity breach—observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.”  The article further stated that the data breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell by more than 20%, closing at $14.17 per share on December 20, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Immunomedics shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Immunomedics please go to https://www.bespc.com/immu/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

