College of DuPage and Illinois Tech Partner on Guaranteed Admission Agreement

Glen Ellyn, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College of DuPage and Illinois Tech announced today a Guaranteed Admission Agreement that provides COD students with a seamless transfer path to select Illinois Tech undergraduate degrees, including tracks for Illinois Tech’s College of Architecture and its Armour College of Engineering. View photos from the signing.

Under the agreement, Illinois Tech will accept applications from College of DuPage students pursuing an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree. As part of the agreement, eligible students may concurrently enroll at both institutions, with Illinois Tech applicants taking Illinois Tech “gateway” courses while enrolled at COD. These courses will be offered through Illinois Tech’s FastForward to Illinois Tech Program at a highly discounted rate of $100 per credit hour. Additionally, COD students accepted to Illinois Tech through the new agreement will be offered a special Illinois Tech Scholarship of $25,000 with full-time enrollment.

“This agreement marks another milestone for College of DuPage as we continue to strengthen our focus on student success,” said President Dr. Ann Rondeau. “We are proud to offer this opportunity to our students and thank Illinois Tech leaders for their faith in the strength of our academic programming.”

Illinois Tech Provost Peter Kilpatrick said the university is pleased and honored to work with College of Dupage to expand STEM education across the western suburbs.

“At Illinois Tech we are always seeking ways to make a high-quality science and technology education possible for all,” Kilpatrick said. “Our partnership with College of DuPage will not only streamline the transfer process but also will provide significant financial aid to support students on their path to success.”

College of DuPage Provost Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez applauded the College’s partnership with Illinois Tech and the administration’s commitment to creating opportunities for students. The proximity of Illinois Tech’s Rice Campus in Wheaton to Glen Ellyn provides an added bonus, giving students the ability to complete their studies in DuPage County, he said.

“The success of our students extends beyond our doors and this agreement provides College of DuPage graduates guaranteed access to Illinois Tech’s highly-regarded programming, with financial benefits that make their dreams of higher education easier to achieve,” he said. “This agreement is particularly valuable for students pursuing engineering or architecture, because Illinois Tech has created specific tracks in these competitive fields to give our students a clear course of study with a great deal of academic support along the way.”

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving approximately 25,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

llinois Institute of Technology, also known as Illinois Tech, is a private, technology- focused research university. Illinois Tech is the only university of its kind in Chicago, and its Chicago location offers students access to the world-class resources of a great global metropolis. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, science, architecture, business, design, human sciences, applied technology, and law. One of 21 institutions that comprise the Association of Independent Technological Universities (AITU), Illinois Tech provides an exceptional education centered on active learning, and its graduates lead the state and much of the nation in economic prosperity. Illinois Tech uniquely prepares students to succeed in professions that require technological sophistication, an innovative mindset, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Pictured: (from left) Illinois Tech Provost Peter Kilpatrick and College of DuPage President Dr. Ann Rondeau

